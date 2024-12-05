India News | IIIT-Delhi Develops AI Platform to Identify Molecules for Healthy Aging

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has developed an Artificial Intelligence-based platform, AgeXtend, designed to identify molecules that could promote healthy aging.

Agency News PTI| Dec 05, 2024 10:28 PM IST
India News | IIIT-Delhi Develops AI Platform to Identify Molecules for Healthy Aging

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has developed an Artificial Intelligence-based platform, AgeXtend, designed to identify molecules that could promote healthy aging.

Published in the journal 'Nature Aging', the research is significant for understanding and addressing the biological processes underlying aging, the institute said on Thursday.

AgeXtend utilises bioactivity data from existing geroprotectors -- substances that slow aging -- to predict new molecules with similar properties, the institute said.

Its AI modules evaluate geroprotective potential, assess toxicity, and identify target proteins and mechanisms of action, ensuring both accuracy and safety in the discovery process, it added.

The platform demonstrated its efficacy by identifying longevity-enhancing effects of known compounds like metformin and taurine, even when these were excluded from its training data, the institute said.

AgeXtend also screened more than 1.1 billion compounds and identified promising candidates validated through experiments on yeast, Caenorhabditis elegans (a nematode), and human cell models.

"AgeXtend bridges the gap between AI and biology, enabling us to not only predict potential anti-aging molecules, but also understand how they work,” Gaurav Ahuja, senior researcher and co-author of the study, said.

Sakshi Arora, a PhD scholar and the study's first author, highlighted the platform's broader implications, calling it a "discovery engine" that could unlock innovative approaches to health and longevity.

The research also explored nat

