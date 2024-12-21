New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Santosh Ajmera, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer of the 2008 batch, has won an international award for effectively engaging citizens during the general elections in the country.

The International Electoral Award for Citizens' Engagement 2024 was presented during a three-day symposium held this month in December in the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean nation, according to the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS).

Ajmera played a "key role" during his tenure with the Election Commission (EC), where he spearheaded the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme for over three-and-a half years, an official statement said.

The award citation said the officer "put citizens at the heart of the electoral process and maximised their engagement and their satisfaction."

"This has comprised initiatives tackling low voter turnout, cynicism, distrust, perceived legitimacy issues with the electoral processes," it said.

During the parliamentary elections held this year, as per the statement, Ajmera oversaw an "ambitious" communication campaign under the banner 'Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv.'

