Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): As 2024 comes to a close, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati stands proud of a year filled with achievements, transformative initiatives, and remarkable progress in education, research, and societal impact. From pioneering innovations to global collaborations, the institute has further solidified its position as a leader in innovation and excellence, paving the way for a visionary 2025, said a release.

This year witnessed significant breakthroughs across diverse fields of research. In semiconductor technology, a multi-institutional team led by IIT Guwahati achieved a breakthrough in ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors, set to revolutionise high-power applications. Healthcare innovations were another highlight, with cost-effective motion sensors, regenerative therapies for knee meniscus tears, and an award-winning IoT-enabled water quality monitoring device showcasing the institute's commitment to affordable and impactful solutions, added the release.

Also Read | Indore To Become Beggar-Free? People Giving Alms to Beggars To Face Legal Action in Madhya Pradesh's Capital From January 1, 2025.

Sustainability remained a core focus, as evidenced by the development of eco-friendly technologies such as sustainable methods for ammonium removal from wastewater and innovative geopolymer technology to repurpose industrial waste. Moreover, collaborations with ISRO and groundbreaking research in quantum gravity pushed the frontiers of space science and theoretical physics, while the successful technology transfer for India's first swine fever vaccine marked a milestone in biotechnology, stated the release.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati's progress, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, of IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is the pre-eminent academic institution in the northeast providing leadership in teaching, research, innovation, entrepreneurship development, and addressing challenges related to future technologies. 2025 the new year will open research and educational challenges in the areas of semiconductors, energy, health technologies, and sustainable energy technologies. We look forward to welcoming the new year with hope and courage."

Also Read | Vikarabad Shocker: Nomadic Girl Bitten by Snake in Telangana Allegedly Dies After Ambulance Staff Denies To Admit Victim Into Hyderabad Hospital Without Aadhaar Card.

Educational excellence remained a cornerstone of IIT Guwahati's progress. The institute climbed to the 344th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025, advancing 20 spots from the previous year while retaining its 7th position in the NIRF Engineering Rankings. Furthermore, IIT Guwahati excelled in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, underscoring its dedication to sustainable development goals, the release said.

The institute also strengthened its global and local collaborations, enhancing its impact and reach. Partnerships with universities in Canada, Japan, and Thailand expanded its global footprint, while initiatives like the Entrepreneurship Development Program in collaboration with the Assam Government and the mega Science and Math Olympiad, which engaged over 100,000 students, showcased its commitment to regional development, stated the release.

IIT Guwahati emerged as a key driver of entrepreneurship and skill development in Northeast India. The successful Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Conclave and the launch of India's largest Remote Pilot Training Organisation emphasised its role in empowering the region's youth. The acquisition of the IIT Guwahati startup, EvyEnergy, further highlighted the institute's ability to nurture innovations ready for the global market, said the release.

In terms of infrastructure, the inauguration of state-of-the-art ISO 5 and 6 cleanroom facilities and the foundation ceremony for the Mehta Family Schools in Data Science and Health Sciences marked significant advancements, providing a robust base for cutting-edge research and interdisciplinary education, said the release.

As the institute looks ahead to 2025, its vision focuses on expanding global collaborations, promoting sustainable technologies, advancing regional development, and enhancing educational outreach. IIT Guwahati aims to address pressing challenges while fostering innovation and skill development that empower students and researchers to lead in a rapidly evolving world, added the release.

The accomplishments of 2024 highlight the institute's unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, while its aspirations for 2025 set the stage for transformative impact and global recognition. As IIT Guwahati continues to push boundaries, it invites its stakeholders to come together to shape a brighter, more inclusive future, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)