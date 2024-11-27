New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 established a distinct identity, showcasing the state as a rising hub for global investment and trade. This outstanding representation earned the pavilion a prestigious gold medal during the fair's closing ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam.

Highlighting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's development model, the pavilion garnered significant global attention, attracting over 3 lakh visitors. The event facilitated extensive B2B and B2C interactions, resulting in orders worth crores and bolstering the state's reputation as an emerging economic powerhouse.

On the closing day of IITF 2024, Rakesh Sachan, the state's Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, emphasised Uttar Pradesh's rapid transformation.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is not only recognised for its rich cultural heritage but also as a growing industrial hub playing a pivotal role in the country's economic development," he said.

The minister also praised platforms like IITF for providing artisans and entrepreneurs with global exposure. He noted that such events enable them to display their craftsmanship and innovation, marking a significant step towards the state's holistic development.

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion featured over 120 stalls representing various districts and sectors of the state, with notable contributions from Bhadohi, Moradabad, Kannauj, and Varanasi.

ODOP (One District, One Product) items, handicrafts, and innovative products were prominently displayed, highlighting the state's growing prominence in domestic and global markets. Bhadohi's carpets, Moradabad's brass craftsmanship, Kannauj's perfumes, and Varanasi's silk sarees were major attractions, drawing significant interest from visitors.

The pavilion also celebrated the contributions of women entrepreneurs, with over 20 stalls exclusively managed by women. These entrepreneurs showcased a diverse range of products, including chikankari embroidery, Banarasi silk, handmade jewellery, and organic goods. Their displays beautifully blended tradition with innovation, reflecting the dynamic spirit of Uttar Pradesh's evolving industries.

During the closing ceremony, the state government also presented awards for excellence in the UP Pavilion. Kanpur-based F.K. International won the first prize with a cash reward of Rs 25,000, while Noida's Mode Retail Sales and Marketing received Rs 20,000 as the second prize. Azamgarh's Weaver Handloom Development Centre was awarded Rs 15,000 as the third prize. (ANI)

