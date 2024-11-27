Jaipur, November 27: A visually-impaired government school teacher met Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar alleging harassment by one of his fellow teachers, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on the teacher's complaint, Dilawar directed Manju Sharma, joint director in the education department, to take appropriate action against the district education officer (DEO), the principal of the school, Anju, and a teacher named Rekha Soni. Jaipur: Man Attempting Suicide Saved in Rajasthan After Friend Saw His Facebook Livestream.

The complainant, Ajay Devenda, is a visually-impaired teacher posted at the Government Higher Primary School at Kartarpur in Jaipur. He is also a para athlete. During his meeting with the education minister, Devenda said a purported video of Rekha Soni getting her hands and feet massaged by schoolchildren went viral several days ago. Bundi Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Consuming Poison After Loan Default Leads To House Seizure in Rajasthan.

Since then, Soni has been harassing him claiming he was responsible for making the video viral, Devenda alleged. Based on a complaint lodged by Soni, DEO Krishna Pal Singh issued a notice against Devenda for "tarnishing" the complainant's image by making her video viral.

