Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] January 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has truly exemplified the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

CM said that during the severe challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, India solidified its position as a global ally by providing vaccines and medicines to over 100 countries.

CM Patel inaugurated the 'Dialogue on Health Diplomacy,' organized by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department and the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs' Policy Planning and Research Division.

The primary aim of this dialogue is to explore the potential contributions of Indian policies and best practices in the Global South Countries.

Key discussions revolved around improving global health security, reducing poverty, and fostering equity through cooperation among Global South Countries.

The Chief Minister highlighted India's pivotal role in enhancing access to generic medicines and supporting pharmacy regulations in Global South nations under the Prime Minister's leadership.

The CM conveyed confidence in India's ability to address complex global health issues, calling the dialogue a vital platform for presenting India's innovative solutions to global challenges.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in the healthcare sector over the last decade.

The focus has been on promoting preventive healthcare, ensuring access to quality medical facilities for all citizens, establishing modern healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, and setting up medical colleges and research institutes in urban centres.

The CM highlighted Gujarat's progress under the Prime Minister's guidance over the past 23 years.

"Today, the state is home to over 11,000 healthcare institutions, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir, medical colleges, and state-of-the-art hospitals, all working towards improving the health and well-being of the people," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also noted Gujarat's success, with the state ranking first for two consecutive years in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals in the 'Good Health and Well-being' category.

Gujarat, with its strong healthcare infrastructure, is rapidly emerging as a prominent hub for medical tourism, experiencing a 33% growth rate in this sector, 13% higher than the national average.

The CM also conveyed confidence that platforms like the 'Dialogue on Health Diplomacy' will play a crucial role in addressing global healthcare challenges.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, in his address, highlighted the transformation of Gujarat's healthcare system into a world-class entity under the leadership of then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He credited the PM for the vision behind the establishment of IIPH (Indian Institute of Public Health), aimed at advancing health research and modelled after institutions like IITs and IIMs.

"Today, IIPH is widely recognized for its pioneering work in the health sector. The Health Minister highlighted key improvements in Gujarat's healthcare, including the reduction in child and maternal mortality rates, prevention of non-communicable diseases, and the development of a strong healthcare infrastructure, from primary health centres to civil hospitals," the CM said.

"As a result, Gujarat has been ranked first in the country for health-related SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) in the NITI Aayog index," he added.

He reiterated the government's commitment to establishing medical colleges in every district and ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to high-quality healthcare.

The Minister also highlighted that the Prime Minister's vision of an Ahmedabad Civil Medicity is nearing completion, with the state, under the leadership of the Chief Minister advancing the construction of Medicity zones.

With world-class healthcare services in place, Gujarat is seeing steady growth in medical tourism. Rushikesh Patel conveyed confidence that Gujarat will become a model state by 2047, driven by its comprehensive development in health, education, industry, and other sectors.

Kajari Biswas, IFS officer of the Ministry of External Affairs, congratulated the organization of the Health Diplomacy Dialogue, highlighting India's leadership in the health sector.

Biswas noted that while India has made significant strides in technological advancements, it has also embraced traditional practices like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Homeopathy. India's development of an indigenous vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic was a global breakthrough.

Biswas also acknowledged the international recognition of India's successful G20 hosting and the global praise for initiatives like the CoWIN app. Dr Deepak Saxena, Director of IIPHG, welcomed all attendees and expressed his gratitude to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their crucial support in establishing IIPHG.

He highlighted that IIPHG plays a key role in strengthening public health. Dr. Saxena also provided an overview of IIPHG's features, achievements, and the two-day 'Health Diplomacy Program'.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Rajender Kumar, Secretary of the Tourism Department; Dhananjay Dwivedi, Principal Secretary of the Health Department; Dr. Deepak Saxena, Director of IIPHG; Dr. Anish Sinha, Registrar of IIPHG; as well as Ambassadors from partner countries and representatives from various nations. (ANI)

