Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): The India-Malaysia joint military exercise "Exercise Harimau Shakti 2025" has entered a high-intensity training phase, incorporating advanced tactical manoeuvres and heliborne insertion techniques. This phase is designed to further strengthen interoperability and operational synergy between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

The fifth edition of Joint Military exercise "Exercise Harimau Shakti -2025" is being conducted in Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan. The exercise is being conducted from December 5 - 18.

As part of the ongoing module, troops were introduced to Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism (CI/CT) concepts, followed by an in-depth lecture-cum-demonstration on patrolling techniques. Mixed teams executed joint patrolling rehearsals to refine coordination, enhance situational responsiveness and improve mission planning under simulated operational conditions. The exercise also featured discussions focused on sharpening decision-making and operational cohesion during dynamic scenarios.

Ambush theory sessions and practical demonstrations were conducted to strengthen small-team offensive capabilities, while a structured Command Post Exercise (CPX) reinforced tactical planning and battlefield management skills. Slithering drills, showcasing critical heliborne insertion techniques suited for dense and restrictive terrain, further added to the realism and operational value of the exercise.

With progressive modules including ambush manoeuvres, slithering demonstrations, live firing practices and seamless joint patrolling, Harimau Shakti 2025 continues to elevate tactical proficiency, modern warfare adaptability and combined combat readiness. The exercise stands as a testament to the deepening defence cooperation and mutual trust between India and Malaysia.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of Sub-Conventional Operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Mandate. The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practice tactical actions such as cordon, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum. (ANI)

