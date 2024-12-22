Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted a joint operation at Yarbug in Baramulla on December 21.

The operation, named "OP YARBUG," involved establishing a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in the area, leading to the apprehension of two suspects.

Also Read | Sambhal: Stepwell Discovered During Excavation Work in Uttar Pradesh's Chandausi Area (Watch Video).

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps' X handle, "Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with recovery of one pistol, two hand grenades & other war-like stores."

The statement added, "Further investigation by Police is in progress."

Also Read | Ganderbal: Trainee Cop Dies of Bullet Wound at Police Training Centre in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, on December 11, security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Following the detection, security forces destroyed the explosives, they said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "IED recovered at Langate, Kupwara, on the Baramulla-Handwara road. Chinar Warriors and @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara."

"Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)