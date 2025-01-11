Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Indian Army, under Operation SADBHAVANA and the Vibrant Village Programme, has launched a spiritual tour for 22 senior villagers from West Kameng and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, PRO Defence Guwahati said in a release on Saturday.

According to the release, the initiative aims to foster cultural preservation, spiritual enlightenment, and national integration.

Flagged off on 10 January 2025 (Friday), the tour offers participants, including village headmen and ex-servicemen, their first experience beyond their remote villages, fostering socio-cultural ties, said the release.

The group will visit iconic spiritual sites, including the World Buddhist Centre, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dalai Lama Temple, and Mahabodhi Temple, promoting cross-cultural understanding, the release said.

The initiative highlights the Army's role in connecting border communities with India's rich heritage, strengthening national pride and integration and thus fostering unity, the release added. (ANI)

