Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) safely rescued an injured fisherman from a boat about 110 km from the Pipavav coast in Gujarat.

According to the Coast Guard, the fisherman sustained severe injury to his lower abdomen while fishing.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 20: Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on FridayKnow Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 20.

He was given initial treatment by the ICG medical team and was safely transported back to Pipavav Harbour. There, he was handed over to the boat owner in stable condition for further medical management.

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "Swiftly responding to medical emergency at sea, India Coast Guard Ship C-409 rescued a fisherman from Indian Fishing Boat Dariya Dolat, about 110 km from Pipavav coast in Gujarat. Crew sustained severe lower abdomen injury whilst fishing. Post initial treatment by ICG Medical team, the patient was safely brought back to Pipavav Harbour and handed over to boat owner in stable condition for further Medical management."

Also Read | Parliament Brawl: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Restricts Demonstrations by MPs and Political Parties at Sansad Gates.

Earlier on December 4, in a display of prompt and coordinated action, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 12 crew members of the sunken Indian vessel MSV Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea.

This humanitarian search and rescue mission saw close collaboration between the Indian Coast Guard and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), with both nations' Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) maintaining continuous communication throughout the operation, Defence wing said in a press release.The mechanized sailing vessel (Dhow) Al Piranpir, which had departed from Porbandar enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran, reportedly sank in the morning hours of December 4 due to rough seas and flooding. The distress call was received by ICG's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, which promptly alerted ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar. ICG Ship Sarthak was immediately diverted to the reported location. MRCC Pakistan was also contacted to alert mariners in the area, and their assistance was swiftly provided.

In another development, the Inaugural session of the 21st Maritime Search & Rescue (M-SAR) Refresher Course was held at India Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Chennai.

"On 18 Dec 24, Inaugural session of the 21st Maritime Search & Rescue (M-SAR) Refresher Course was held at India Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Chennai. 30 participants from ICG, INMCC, Bengaluru & AAI are attending the 3 day course by MRCC (East), aiming to enhance skills & boost synergy in SAR with a focus on harmonizing Aeronautical & Maritime operations,"Indian Coast Guard said on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)