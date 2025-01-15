New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship rescued 54 passengers including 22 women and 23 children from a missing boat in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

The boat was enroute from Kavaratti to Suhelipar Island.

The ICG launched a swift operation after receiving a distress call from the Lakshadweep regarding missing boat with 54 persons on board.

"Responding to a distress call from #UTLAdministration, #Lakshadweep regarding missing boat Mohammad Kasim-II with 54 persons onboard (03 Crew, 09 men, 22 women and 23 children) enroute from #Kavaratti to #Suhelipar Island. @IndiaCoastGuard swiftly launched #SAR operation! IFB was located via #CoastalSurveillanceSystem and at 1600hrs #ICG ship rescued 54 passengers safely back to #Kavaratti," the ICG posted on X on Wednesday. (ANI)

