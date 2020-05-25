India News | Indian Railways Ensuring Safe, Secure Journey of Passengers Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Indian Railways has made many arrangements to ensure people's safe journey during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We are following the instructions received from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Union Health Ministry at the railway stations. Basic things like social distancing, sanitisation, and screening are being ensured by our employees," RK Rana, Northern Railway PRO, told ANI.

"If a person is not found to be following the rules of the journey, then the railway cancels the ticket of that passenger," he added.

Passengers are happy with the services provided by the railways.

"I am happy that the railway has ensured safety precautions to combat COVID-19. Indian Railways has made arrangements and we are adhering to social distancing and other health guidelines," said Praveen, one of the passengers at New Delhi Railway station.

Another passenger Samriddhi said: "I am following the safety precautions. I have brought my own sanitiser and masks. The Indian Railways is ensuring safety and sanitisation of the train. I appreciate the efforts of Indian railways."

Northern Railway CPRO, Deepak Kumar said that till May 24, Indian Railways has run 3,050 Shramik special trains, which have facilitated the journey of more than four million migrant workers in their respective States.

"About 80 per cent of these 40 lakh migrant workers have gone to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In addition, 10 lakh workers have travelled through EMU and DMU service in their states," Kumar added.

Indian Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the lockdown to send the migrant labourers back home.

From May 12, fifteen pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31. (ANI)

