New Delhi, December 29: Indian Railways is taking significant steps towards enhancing the safety and efficiency of its operations by accelerating the deployment of the advanced Kavach 4.0 automatic train protection system. It is speeding up to deploy an advanced Kavach 4.0 - automatic train protection system across its key routes.

Kavach 4.0 is an enhanced comprehensive, technology-driven solution developed by Indian Railways to prevent accidents and ensure the smooth operation of trains, providing an additional layer of safety and control, according to officials. 'Pilot Doesn't Have to Look Outside for Signal': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Role of 'Kavach' System.

According to a press release issued, all the locomotives where a lower version of Kavach was installed will be replaced with the upgraded Kavach 4.0. Over NF Railway approximately 1966 RKM of length from Malda Town to Dibrugarh have been identified for implementation of Kavach.

The implementation of Kavach 4.0 by Indian Railways across its key routes is a broader initiative to modernize its infrastructure and improve safety standards. By leveraging technology such as Kavach 4.0, the connectivity system will ensure smoother operations, minimizing human error and most importantly preventing accidents. Kavach on Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata Route To Be Operational by March 2025, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Kavach 4.0 system is built upon several critical technological components, including Station Kavach, which receives information from Loco Kavach and signalling systems to guide the locomotive and RFID tags, which are installed along the tracks at regular intervals and signal point to monitor the train's location and direction.

Over the past period, Indian Railways has been taking several steps to cut down train accidents. By rolling out Kavach 4.0, Indian Railways is committed to making rail travel even safer for passengers. This step is part of a larger plan to strengthen the railway network and boost safety measures across the rail network of the country.

