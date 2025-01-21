New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party released the second part of their manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday, promising financial support to students, increase the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi, investigate any major scams and institute various welfare schemes for domestic workers and drivers.

Talking about the street vendors of Delhi, the party has proposed that they will double the beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme, also called PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi. The scheme aims to provide access to affordable capital loans to street vendors to help them keep their businesses going. The scheme was introduced after the COVID-19 lockdowns, as street vendors shut down and had trouble with resuming operations.

The BJP has promised to provide life insurance cover for Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance for Rs 5 lakh, and also to provide scholarship for their children's education by instituting welfare boards for each group.

Promising to provide free education to the needy Kindergarten to Post graduate, they have also talked about providing one-time Rs 15,000 financial assistance to students who are preparing for competitive exams, and also provide reimbursement of travel costs and application fee for the competitive exams.

A B R Ambedkar Stipend scheme has been proposed for any Scheduled Caste category students currently in Industrial Training Institute, skill centres or polytechnics.

The party has said they will look for "collaborative solutions for Delhi's issues," with neighbouring states and the central government, such as solving problems in health, transport, electricity, and water.

The party has said they will start investigating all the alleged scams of the current AAP-led government, mentioning that they will investigate any irregularities in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Mohalla clinics, excise policy.

Delhi's now scrapped Excise policy has been repeatedly brought up by both the Congress and BJP, as multiple leaders of AAP are out of bail regarding alleged irregularities, including Arvind Kejriwal was released on bail by the Supreme Court in September of 2024.

In the part 1 of BJP's manifesto, they had promised various schemes and cash transfers such as Rs 2,500 per month to women under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, Rs 21,000 and 6 nutrition kits for pregnant women, cooking gas at Rs 500 and free cylinders in festivals of Holi and Diwali too.

Additionally, the promise of providing Rs 10 lakh coverage under Ayushman Bharat, Rs 2,500 monthly pensions to elderly (Rs 3,000 for people above 70 years) and introducing Atal canteens.

The Delhi assembly elections are going to take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will happen on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. (ANI)

