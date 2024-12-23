Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Monday confirmed that a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police led to an encounter with three ISI-backed operatives of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. During the operation, two AK-47 rifles and two Glock pistols were recovered.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav added that Pakistan-based Ranjit Singh Nita, the chief of KZF, masterminded the module behind the Pilibhit encounter. Nita operated primarily through Greece-based Jaswinder Singh Manu, who was linked to module leader Varinder Elias Ravi. Yadav also claimed that a British Army soldier might have been involved in planning the attack.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Smothers Woman to Death in Paschim Vihar Hotel Before Dying by Suicide on Railway Tracks in Gurgaon, Investigation Underway.

Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough against ISI-sponsored terrorism in Punjab, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three operatives of Khalistan Zindabad Force in district Pilibhit, UP. In this encounter, two AK-47 rifles and two Glock pistols have been recovered."

The three operatives who opened fire on the police were identified as Varinder Singh alias Ravi, Vi Gurvinder Singh, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh. All suspects are residents of the Kalanaur police station area and were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on the Bakshiwala police post.

Also Read | Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Others Pay Tribute to Ex-Prime Minister on Kisan Diwas.

Yadav explained, "This module was controlled by Ranjit Singh Nita, the chief of KZF, who's based in Pakistan. And he was operating mainly through Jaswinder Singh Manu, who's based in Greece. He belongs to village Agma, which is the same village as one of the module members, Varinder Elias Ravi, who was leading the module."

Further investigations revealed that the attack's mastermind, Jagjit Singh, based in the UK, was also involved in planning. Yadav stated, "He was being controlled and masterminded by one Jagjit Singh based in the UK. Jagjit Singh is reported to be working in the British Army as well. And Jagjit Singh was using the assumed identity of Fateh Singh Bagi. In fact, the credit was claimed in the name of Fateh Singh Bagi of the KZF."

Authorities continue to investigate the network, with further recoveries and arrests expected. Yadav noted, "The investigations are going on to expose all the connections and members of the module, and more recoveries and arrests are likely."

The operation also highlighted the strength of interstate cooperation. Yadav said, "This is a classic example of interstate cooperation in which police forces of UP and Punjab worked together. The information which was received by us was immediately shared, and a joint operation was launched against the perpetrators."

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, in a post on X, stated, "In a resolute step towards ensuring national security, the UP Police, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, successfully neutralized a Pakistan-sponsored terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

"The coordinated operation led to an encounter with three armed operatives of the module in Pilibhit's Puranpur area. These individuals, who brazenly opened fire on the police team, were involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab. The injured operatives were swiftly transported for medical care, where they later succumbed to their injuries," the DGP added.

Kumar added,"The operation also resulted in the recovery of two AK rifles and two Glock pistols, signaling a significant disruption of the module's capacity to cause further harm."

Meanwhile, in an official statement on X, the UP Police stated, "United front against terror: UP Police and Punjab Police operation against Pak-sponsored 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' module. Acting swiftly on the information received, both the police forces had an encounter with three armed terrorists of this module in Puranpur area of Pilibhit. These terrorists had fired upon the police team and were involved in grenade attacks on police establishments in border areas of Punjab."

The injured terrorists were taken to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries."This operation exemplifies UP Police's zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals. There will be no place for terrorism within the country," the UP police added in their official statement.

Investigations are ongoing to neutralize other members of the network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)