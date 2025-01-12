Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Sunday slammed the Congress for attempting to weaken Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the JD(S), asserting that "their dream will never come true."

"Ours is a party of capable leaders and dedicated workers. It is impossible for others to destroy our party. Starting in March, I will tour various districts, stay in the homes of party workers, and focus on strengthening the party. Continue with the membership drive with full force," Deve Gowda said while speaking at a JD(S) party meeting.

Deve Gowda reaffirmed the party's support for Kumaraswamy and said that "eliminating him is an impossible task" suggesting that Congress plans "cannot succeed."

"The Congress believes that if they can finish Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) will collapse. But the reason they cannot succeed is simple--there are lakhs of party workers standing firmly behind Kumaraswamy. He is strong, and eliminating him is an impossible task."

On Congress' criticism of JD(S) Deve Gowda said, "They label the JD(S) as a family-driven party. I urge anyone to visit the Congress office and take a look at the photos hanging on the walls. Then you'll understand which party is truly family-driven."

JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy also addressed the gathering, urging members to stay united. "Do not fall behind in party organization. Let us all work together to strengthen the party," he said.

Earlier Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that there's a "tussle" for power between CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar in Karnataka.

"The tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar is a street fight for power," he said.

He also added that there has been "no development" in Karnataka due to this. He said that the government will collapse.

"There is no development in Karnataka, only scandal and power sharing. This government will collapse," Ashoka said. (ANI)

