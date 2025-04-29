Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday backed the Opposition's demand for a Parliament special session over the Pahalgam attack and said that a discussion on the incident would be good.

"It would be good if a special session is called, as there would be a discussion held on the incident," the RJD leader told reporters.

Tejashwi Yadav further attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused the CM of being tired.

"The CM has become tired. The people of Bihar want to get rid of him now. Crimes are increasing in the state; no work is being done. There is corruption, unemployment and inflation. Any Central minister visiting the state does not discuss education, inflation or unemployment. PM Modi will have to give an answer about the stepmotherly treatment given to Bihar," Yadav said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

The Congress leaders have expressed their willingness to work with the government in the fight against terrorism. The Congress demanded that the government take action against those responsible for the attack and ensure accountability for the security lapse.

In his earlier letter, Rahul Gandhi stated that the attack had outraged every Indian and emphasised the need for a unified response.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism," the letter reads.

The request comes amid increased political focus on national security and responses to terrorism, amidst outrage and mourning following the terror attack on April 22. (ANI)

