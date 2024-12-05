Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): At least 10 people were injured after a vehicle carrying passengers lost control and fell into a deep gorge near the Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar district late last night.

Authorities fear that there may be casualties.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

