Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Following chaos that erupted in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the second day in a row over demands to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act that was recently passed by Parliament, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House till 1 PM.

Earlier, several MLAs, including those from the ruling National Conference party had demanded a discussion on the recently passed reforms to the Waqf Board. The Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party had also moved a resolution urging the Central government to repeal the Act, however that resolution was not voted on earlier today.

Earlier on Monday the National Conference MLA had torn the bill reforming the Waqf Board in the House.

Today, PDP MLA Waheed Para and other MLAs of the party reached the Well of the House, showing some papers on their resolution. Following this, they were marshalled out. NC leaders, who had also reached the Well of the House, entered into an argument with J&K People's Conference chief Sajad Lone.

In turn, the JKPC president Sajad Lone attacked the National Conference-led government, claiming that the party should remove the speaker appointed by them so that a discussion on the Waqf Act could take place in the Assembly.

Lone said that the NC MLAs demand for a discussion "reeks of theatre," as it was the party's own Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, who had denied discussions on the Waqf Bill under Rule 58.

"We too want that there should be a resolution. J&K is the only Muslim-majority province in the entire country. Muslims of India deserve that a strong message be sent from here. But for that, the Speaker is not ready. The Speaker has been elected by the NC. If they are serious, they should bring a no-confidence motion against him, remove him and bring in a new Speaker who would allow this," Sajad Lone told reporters.

NC MLA Altaf Kaloo had moved an adjournment motion and sought time to speak in the House, but the Speaker did not respond.

Earlier, PDP's Waheed Para, who was marshalled out of the Assembly urged all 60 MLAs in the Assembly to support the party's resolution, saying, "There are 60 MLAs here, out of those 60 if they do not support a resolution which we have moved against the Waqf Act...I think history will judge us forever."

JKNC president Farooq Abdullah also voiced their objections to the bill on Monday and explained why the debate was not allowed.

"National Conference is against this bill. It is unconstitutional. There are parties in the Supreme Court. Hence, the Speaker did not allow a debate on it... We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will serve justice," Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal. (ANI)

