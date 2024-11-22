Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated a public services and outreach office here to ensure efficient grievance redressal, informed decision-making through data-driven monitoring, and strategic communication.

The chief minister was accompanied by his adviser Nasir Aslam Wani.

Abdullah inaugurated the 'CM's Public Services and Outreach Office' at the Gupkar Roda here, marking a significant step toward transparent, citizen-centric governance, an official spokesperson said.

The office, designed as a single-window platform, aims to ensure efficient grievance redressal, and informed decision-making through data-driven monitoring and strategic communication, he said.

The grievance redressal system under the office, aptly named Raabta (connection), serves as a bridge between citizens and the government, combining robust digital systems with on-ground engagement to ensure timely service delivery and responsive governance.

During his maiden visit, the chief minister toured the facility, reviewed its operations, and interacted with officers.

Commending the initiative, the chief minister emphasised the importance of citizen engagement and directed officers to ensure timely grievance resolution and proactive communication with the public, the spokesperson said.

Abdullah was informed that the office will adopt a hybrid communication approach, including an online grievance portal, dedicated helpline, and periodic in-person interactive sessions to cater to all citizens effectively, the spokesperson said.

This innovative initiative underscores the government's dedication to fostering public trust and ensuring a seamless interface between the administration and citizens, he added.

