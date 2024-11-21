Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday held a meeting with 21 public delegations to discuss development projects.

The meeting took place at the Dak Bungalow in Poonch.

Later, speaking to reporters, CM Omar Abdullah said, "My intention in coming to Poonch today was to assess the ground reality after the elections. This is the first district in Jammu where we have met with officials, MLAs and DDC chairpersons... I met various delegations as well."

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana, along with other cabinet ministers and senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir, also attended the meeting.

The meeting came a day after CM Omar Abdullah inaugurated the National Agriculture Summit & Mela-2024 at SKUAST-Jammu.

In a post on X, Information and PR, Jammu and Kashmir said on Wednesday," CM Omar Abdullah inaugurated National Agriculture Summit & Mela-2024 at SKUAST-Jammu, highlighting the role of agriculture in tackling climate change and boosting J&K's economy. He stressed modern practices, research, and local production to transform the sector."

Meanwhile, one person died while eight others were injured after a car met with an accident in the Assar block area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

As per the officials, the accident happened on the evening of Wednesday. Eight injured were admitted to the Government Medical College, Doda.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Doda, Tanveer told ANI, "A car met an accident in Assar block. There were nine people in the car, one of them - Devendra, lost his life. The other eight people who were injured were admitted to GMC Doda. Two patients, Kamaljeet and Sanjeev Kumar, who have been admitted here - they have sustained head injuries. The rest of the patients have minor injuries. We have not referred any patients yet." (ANI)

