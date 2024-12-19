Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a slik factory in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, teams of fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation to douse the fire.

"The fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or an injury," Fayaz Ahmad, a Fire Department official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

