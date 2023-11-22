Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Four army personnel including two officers have lost their lives in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Wednesday.

The four army officials includes two officer-ranked personnel and the two jawans.

Also Read | Thane Stripping Case: Minor Boy Stripped Nude, Beaten for 'Rs 300-Loan' in Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Hometown; One Arrested (Watch Video).

Sources said that troops including Special Forces are deployed in the area after inputs were received about the movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

"16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely," sources said.

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter Update: Three Indian Army Soldiers Including Officer Killed in Ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Gunfight With Terrorists.

Based on specific intelligence Joint Operations launched in Kalakote Area Gulabgarh forest Rajouri, District.

"The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, " said Indian Army's White Knight Corps on the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri, J&K.

"Contact established on Nov 22 and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of IndianArmy," Indian Army's White Knight Corps said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)