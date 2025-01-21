Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) PDP leader Waheed Para on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir government needs to fix responsibility for the alleged scam in recruitment of constables in the telecom wing of police.

"With each passing day, it's as if a war has been waged on the youth of J-K and their aspirations. Yet another scam in JKSSB's constable (telecom) exam is shocking," Para said in a post on his X handle. The way candidates scoring below 10 marks in one exam are securing top position in another, singularly points towards the continued "murder of merit".

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

He alleged that the government was shielding the officials responsible for it.

"The way the govt has been conveniently shielding the responsible with transfers needs to stop, heads have to roll. And it's clear that this mess goes far beyond JKSSB," he further said.

Also Read | Rinku Singh To Marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, Engagement Ceremony To Be Held in Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)