Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with the senior officers, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and discussed various issues concerning development and security in Jammu Division.

The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdowns against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots and cross-border smuggling.

LG Manoj Sinha said, "Quality disposal of grievances and effective delivery of public services should be the priorities of the administration at all levels."

The Lt Governor also took an appraisal of the status of the key infrastructure projects and the steps taken by the district administrations to facilitate industries, the saturation of government schemes, the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and the promotion of tourism.

He directed the district administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all border villages and to connect the youth of all panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Lt. Governor further instructed the officials to prepare regular outcome reports for Block Diwas, Thana Diwas and other Jan-Abhiyan programmes.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; RR Swain, DGP, other senior officers, administrative secretaries; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs. (ANI)

