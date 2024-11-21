Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill on emergency and rescue operations in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Assistant Commandant 13th Battalion NDRF, Javed Iqbal, the programme was organised by the NDRF in collaboration with the District Administration Reasi on November 20.

It was organised as a part of an awareness cum demonstrations programme regarding preparedness to conduct rescue operations during natural calamities and other manmade disasters.

As part of the mock drill, the 13th Battalion of the NDRF conducted a drill on fire incidents and earthquake preparedness at General Zorawar Singh Degree College in Reasi. They also displayed scene assessment, security and cutting-off building utilities, said an official release.

Earlier last week, security forces conducted a mock drill at the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the mock drill was conducted by District Police Reasi along with SOG, CRPF 126bn, GRP, RPF, SDRF, VDG, Civil Administration, Fire, Emergency, and Medical teams.

Chenab Bridge is a structural marvel built across a gorge of Chenab Bridge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project.

This bridge was constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in the Jammu and Kashmir region and is around 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a joint operation, the Handwara police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Muneer Ahmad Banday, a proclaimed offender with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official release from the police, the accused Muneer Ahmad Banday, a resident of Banday Mohalla in Handwara was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Police said that the accused had been evading arrest since June 2020 in connection with Case No. 03/2020 under sections 8/21 NDPS 17, 18, 20 UAPA, 120-B, 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the release, Muneer Ahmad Banday was involved in a multi-million drug smuggling case, which had significant implications for funding illegal activities. (ANI)

