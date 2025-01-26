Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with Romeo Force of the Indian Army apprehended a man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for trespassing, said police officials on Sunday.

The individual identified as Mohd Yasir Faiz was apprehended near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district.

This action was taken after the officials received input about infiltration from the LOC on January 25. Based on the input, a joint operation was launched and the individual was apprehended.

Further investigation is under progress. More details are awaited. (ANI)

