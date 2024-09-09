Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday announced RS Pathania as their candidate from Udhampur East constituency for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The BJP released its sixth list of candidates for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Pathania and Pawan Khajuria were the two main contenders for the ticket.

R.S. Pathania, upon receiving the nomination, expressed his gratitude towards the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. He thanked them for their trust and for giving him the opportunity to contest from Udhampur East.

Pathania highlighted the developmental strides made in Jammu and Kashmir and also noted a significant reduction in terrorist activities in the area.

Confident about his prospects, Pathania declared that he would live up to the trust placed in him by the BJP. He assured that he would work tirelessly to secure a victory for the party in the Udhampur East constituency. Furthermore, he predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP across all seats in the Jammu province and anticipated significant gains for the party in Kashmir as well.

Pathania is BJP spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir. He was elected as MLA from Ramnagar constituency in 2014.

BJP on Sunday released the sixth list of ten candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The sixth list includes BJP's RS Pathania to contest from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone to contest from Bandipora.

According to the list, the BJP has fielded Mohd Irnees Karnahi from Karnah, Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara, Abdul Rashid Khan from Sonawari, Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora, Faqir Mohammad Khan from Gurez (ST), and RS Pathania from Udhampur East.

Polling in J-K would be held in three phases starting from September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. (ANI)

