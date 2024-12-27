Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Pulwama transformed into a winter wonderland after receiving heavy snowfall overnight, creating a stunning landscape under thick blankets of snow.

Visuals show children embracing the snowfall as they play fondly with the snow, building snowmen, and enjoying the chilly atmosphere.

Snowfall brings a sense of tranquillity and a picturesque charm to Pulwama, also boosting local tourism, with visitors flocking to the area to witness the beautiful snow-covered landscapes.

Meanwhile, in Bhaderwah, located in the Doda district, fresh snow has also coated the town, offering an enchanting view of the valley.

Tourists visiting Doda in Jammu and Kashmir were seen revelling in the snowfall. The fresh snowfall transformed the area into a winter paradise, attracting nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts eager to experience the beauty of the season.

Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir was also covered in a blanket of snow as the area received fresh snowfall on Friday.

In view of inclement weather, District Police Ganderbal constituted Police teams and deputed them across the District to provide a helping hand to the general public of Ganderbal and tourists to avoid any untoward incident or distress, especially in far-flung areas, tourist places and areas prone to heavy snowfall.

The constituted teams are continuously helping stranded passengers, tourists and vehicles stuck in the snow. The picturesque city of Srinagar, known for its serene landscapes and scenic beauty welcomed the winter season with its first snowfall of the year on Friday.

As delicate snowflakes began to blanket the valley, the summer capital turned into a shimmering winter paradise.

The snow-covered roofs, the white dusting on the iconic houseboats of Dal Lake, and the snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains create a mesmerizing view that draws visitors from around the world.

The Baramulla district in the union territory also received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday.

The snow-capped mountains, along with the crisp, cool air, give the district a serene and tranquil atmosphere that draws visitors and photographers alike.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30, adding to the region's allure for winter tourism.

A yellow warning has also been issued for December 25, with a cold wave predicted across the area. (ANI)

