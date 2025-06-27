Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall across several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ramban district administration has issued a public advisory banning all movement near the Chenab River after a rise in the water level following heavy rains.

Citing safety concerns, authorities have imposed a complete ban on swimming, bathing, fishing, and other movements near the Chenab River and all local nallahs in the district.

Also Read | Panasonic Layoffs Coming? Japanese Electronics Major Likely To Lay Off Employees Amid Exit Plans in Washing Machines, Refrigerators Segments in India.

The advisory urges residents to exercise caution and strictly avoid venturing close to water bodies, and that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

The District Magistrate, Ramban, posted on X, "A complete ban on swimming, bathing, fishing and roaming near River Chenab & all Nallahs in District Ramban due to rising water levels and safety risks. Strict legal action against violators. Stay Alert. Stay Safe."

Also Read | US Embassy in India Warns Visa Applicants: Omitting Facebook, Instagram and Other Social Media Details on DS-160 Form May Lead to Rejection; F, M and J Visa Applicants Asked to Make Accounts Public.

In another public alert, the Ramban District Administration said on X, "As per official information, the Dulhasti Power Station, Kishtwar, silt flushing from the dam reservoir will be carried out on June 28 from 00:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs."

"A sudden rise in water level in the River Chenab is expected during this period. People living near riverbanks are strictly advised to stay away from the river and avoid any activities like swimming, bathing, fishing, or roaming near the water. Stay alert, stay safe.-- District Administration Ramban," the post said.

Heavy rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir led to a rise in the water level of the Chenab River, causing an overflow at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project.

According to the official, several lives were lost in the Doda district due to rain-related incidents.

Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shridhar Patil, acknowledged the situation and urged people to stay away from rivers and overflowing streams.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Patil said, "All of you must have noticed that the water level has risen in the Chenab River. One incident has also come to our notice in the Doda district, in which some people have lost their lives. I appeal to all people not to go near the rivers... The water level is very high. Do not put yourself at risk."

On Wednesday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued an individual who was stranded in the River Tawi of Jammu following heavy overnight rainfall, which had raised the river's water level.

The SDRF personnel descended the stairs to the accident site and rescued the man stranded in the Tawi.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles stopped at Chanderkote as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is closed due to a landslide at Mehar and T2 Tunnel Marg.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a multi-region meteorological alert warning of intensified rainfall activity over various parts of the country and a heatwave warning for the Jammu division.

Isolated heavy rainfall was predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad during June 25-27, and over East Uttar Pradesh during June 27-30. The department also predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, across Northwest India from June 24 to June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)