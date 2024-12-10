Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): A soldier was killed in a mine blast while patrolling in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The Army paid tributes to Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles.

Also Read | BPSC PT Exam Date: Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary Test To Be Held As Scheduled on December 13, Says Chairman Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps and all ranks paid tributes to the deceased soldier who was part of an area domination patrol (team) in the area of Thandar Tekri in Poonch district.

The mortal remains of Havaldar Varikunta were brought to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read | LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: 'Government Plans To Appoint 2 Lakh Insurance Agents in 3 Years', Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

"#GOC #WhiteknightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to the # braveheart Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of 25 RR, who made the supreme sacrifice during an area domination patrol in the general area of #ThanedarTekri, #Poonch, on 09 Dec 2024, following a mine blast," White Knight Corps posted on X.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand steadfastly with them in this hour of grief," White Knight Corps said.

Two days ago, the Indian Army paid tribute and offered their condolences to braveheart Rifleman Jaswinder Singh who laid down his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to its official handle, the Indian Army posted on X, "General Upendra Dwivedi COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Rifleman Jaswinder Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Indian Army offers its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," read the post.

In another post, the Army's Chinar Corps expressed deep regret over the untimely and unfortunate demise of Rifleman Singh while on operational duty.

"Chinar Corps regrets the unfortunate and untimely demise of Rfn Jaswinder Singh while on operational duty. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and is committed to their support," the post said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)