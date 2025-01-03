New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday flagged off two state-of-the-art Mobile Clinics with IoT-Integrated Tele-Medicine Services by Aster DM Healthcare's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for deployment in Srinagar and Kalaburagi.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off the Mobile Clinics in New Delhi today, the Vice-President emphasized, "Quality healthcare, accessible healthcare, affordable healthcare has been a mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and over the last decade, he has brought about a big change in this direction."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed himself and then successfully delivered last-mile delivery when it comes to healthcare. The Ayushman Bharat program, one of the world's largest programs, gives reprieve to the people from fiscal burden by making available to them up to five lakh rupees health care. Anyone who is a senior citizen, irrespective of fiscal power, will get this treatment free. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan provides toilet in every house, potable water in every tap in every house with primary focus on good health," he was quoted in a press release.

VP Dhankhar also mentioned that the Government of India has also initiated telemedicine and it has been remarkably successful.

"Diagnostic tests, medical tests are all available through internet usage. Our digital penetration has gained global accolade. A country of 1.4 billion has accessibility to that extent. Every village is so well equipped on this front," he remarked.

Highlighting the importance of Mobile clinics, the Vice-President said, "To be assured that there is a mobile clinic within your reach is a great assurance to the people in distress. Therefore, this has been a very soothing aspect of corporate social responsibility. It reflects even our civilization ethos. We must always work hard to give back to society."

The Vice-President provided examples of the quantum leaps India has made in healthcare. He said, "Over the past decade, Ayushman Bharat Yojana has already benefited around millions individuals, providing substantial financial relief to families," he said.

He also expressed, "the doctor-to-population ratio of 1:836, a remarkable achievement for a nation of 1.4 billion people. Medical education has seen unprecedented growth, with the number of medical colleges doubling, paramedical services expanding, and diagnostic clinics now accessible even in remote areas." These advancements, he said, "ensure that the nation is on the path to better health outcomes.

Reflecting on the transformation in healthcare infrastructure, Vice-President Dhankhar stated that the number of AIIMS and medical seats have increased remarkably, strengthening the nation's capacity to train healthcare professionals.

"India is truly the pharmacy of the world," he added, acknowledging the nation's global leadership in pharmaceuticals and healthcare innovation. (ANI)

