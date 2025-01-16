New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that On January 27, 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' rally will be organised in Mhow over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

He added that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will participate in the rally.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh said, "On January 27, 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' rally will be organised in Mhow. Rallies are being organised in different blocks, districts and states over the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah, who has insulted Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will be present in the Mhow rally."

Jairam Ramesh also said that on January 28, Congress leaders, including PCC presidents, general secretaries and in-charges will gather at the party's new office to discuss the 'Nav Satyagraha Sankalp' resolution and the upcoming 'Samvidhan Bachao National Padyatra', scheduled to be held in various states and districts from January 26, 2025 to January 26, 2026.

"On the 28th, all the PCC presidents will come to this new office of Congress, all the general secretaries will be there, in-charges will be there and we will talk about the Nav Satyagraha Sankalp resolution passed in Belgaum. There we had announced that this year will be the year of organisation. And for one year from 26 January 2025 to 26 January 2026, we are going to organise 'Samvidhaan Bachao Rashtriya Padyatra' in different states and districts. We will also discuss about this," Ramesh said.

During the Parliament's winter session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly said in the Rajya Sabha, "If they (the Opposition) had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have secured heaven for seven lives."

Following Shah's remarks, Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament, leading to a huge scuffle between the two sides. (ANI)

