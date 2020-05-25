India News | Jaipur Met Dept Issues Alert for Eastern, Western Rajasthan as Heatwave Intensifies

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Jaipur Meteorological Department has issued an alert for eastern and western Rajasthan of a "severe heatwave" in the coming days, stating that people should only come out of their homes if necessary.

"Till May 27 severe the heatwave will continue to prevail. There may be some moisture and light rain on May 29. The weather department has also advised people to stay at home and come out only if necessary. People are also advised to carry a bottle of water, keep themselves hydrated and wear cotton clothes and keep your clothes in light humidity," said Shiv Ganesh, Additional Director, Jaipur Meteorological Department.

"The western air is hotter, an anticyclone is developing over Rajasthan, the heat of the sun is also increasing," he added.

The temperature is expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius in Jaipur today, partly cloudy skies are predicted for later in the week.

In Rajasthan, the heat is increasing continuously. While the temperature in Dholpur is ranging between 40 to 47 degrees Celsius, the temperature in Jaipur was recorded between 41 to 44 degrees Celcius.

Normal life has been disrupted due to the heatwave. It is also predicted that there will be a steady rise in temperature.

Meanwhile, though there is silence due to the heat in the markets of Jaisalmer, on the outskirts of the city, police and Border Security Force personnel are doing their duty while finding ways to protect themselves from COVID-19 and the heat wave.

Jaisalmer, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Bairwa said, "The police personnel are performing their dual duties during the COVID-19 crisis, and strong heat during their duty from the city to the outskirts. Adequate water and lemonade arrangements have been made at the duty place."

Since the last three days, the temperature has been fluctuating in the 40 to 45 degrees Celcius range in Jaisalmer.

"The police personnel have been provided with mask and goggles who are deployed at the outskirts of the city. Adequate lemonade is provided at the posts and onions and buttermilk are given during the meal, duct coolers have been provided while the police personnel rest. Keeping in mind the condition of heatstroke, cold room has also been arranged at the checkpoints," said DIG, MM Rathore.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that 'severe heatwave' conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan on Sunday.

It further predicted that Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh are also likely to be affected by the heatwave conditions. (ANI)

