New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya on Monday termed the Jal Jeevan Mission the biggest scam since Independence.

JMM was launched by the Centre to provide tap water to every rural household by 2024.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Dead on Campus of Nursing College in Mehsana After Students Spot Stray Dogs Dragging Bundle, Police Launches Probe.

Participating in discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants-First Batch for 2024-25, Bhadauriya said, "I want to say on this with full assurance that when there will be an investigation after the government changes, then Jal Jivan Mission will prove to be the biggest scam after Independence."

Jal Jeevan Mission has been trumpeted all across, with roads dug not just in Uttar Pradesh but in the entire country for pipelines, he said, and demanded the government repair those roads.

Also Read | Maithili, Magadhi To Be Declared As Classical Languages? Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Replies in Parliament.

The lawmakers said education and health are not the BJP's priority.

"Lakhs and crores of rupees" have been allocated for the farming community, then why did the farmers from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh line up for DAP and faced lathi charge by police, he asked. He demanded the government waive the debt of poor farmers.

The MP also drew the attention of the government on the poor condition of the district hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

Sayani Ghosh of AITC attacked the government over rise in the prices of tomato and potato.

"Why is Vishwa Bandhu not able to put a check on inflation?" she asked.

The economic inequality in India is very high, she said adding debt has also gone up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)