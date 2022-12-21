Srinagar, December 21: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to a landslide at Dewal Bridge in Udhampur on Wednesday. Operation is underway to clear the route. Himachal Pradesh Landslide: One Woman Dead, 4 Injured After Landslide in Runpu Village of Rampur; Watch Video.

"Jammu Srinagar National Highway is still closed. However, Mughal Road and SSG road through for traffic movement," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)