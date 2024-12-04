Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building, located in the middle of a bustling market on Wednesday in Ranchi.

According to Rajesh Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, Doranda fire station, "Five fire tenders arrived at the spot and now the blaze is completely doused. We believe it was general fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained."

There have been no casualties or injuries in the fire incident.

Viusals show fire services dousing the blaze in the busy market, while onlookers stand to witness the fire engulf the structure.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

