Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): The health department in JK's Rajouri district is working on a war footing with health official launching extensive screening of residents.

The disease that remains unidentified has claim 17 lives and affecting 38 people since early December 2024. However health department teams say there us no need to declare a public heath emergency.

Also Read | Matrimonial Fraud in Pune: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After Married Man Poses As Single on Jeevansathi.com, Dupes Her of INR 10 Lakh After Promising To Marry Victim.

Dr M L Raina, CMO Rajouri, said, "We have repeatedly screened the 1600-1700 houses. We have screened out 9000-10000 houses from door to door. I have on-record data, day-wise data and date-wise data. We have day-wise data and date-wise data. On the very next day of the 'unidentified' disease outbreak, we deployed our teams. In which we doing active surveillance and passive surveillance. There are our medical mobile units. There is a team of doctors from the National Health Organization. Along with that, we have a lab system too."

Dr M L Raina provided updates on the ongoing surveillance and public health efforts in the district. He stated that teams have been set up for all clusters and that surveillance has been conducted both actively and passively over the last two months.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Kinnar Akhara Camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Sector 16, Doused.

"We have set up teams for the entire district and workers at the field level. We have 8 different teams for 8 clusters. So, for the last two months, we have been working on active and passive surveillance and base camps," he said.

Dr M L Raina further mentioned that as per the test reports, there is no need to declare a 'public health emergency.'

"We have checked the system so that there are no problems. You can see that everything has been cleared from our side. The viral test results are still positive. None of them have come. All are negative. Even if we go to the vectorology side, it is negative. If we go to the viral side, it is negative. There is no public health emergency," he said.

A resident Surjeet Singh Thakur said, "The health team here worked well from day one. Our police department is working with them to complete the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and we are not sure why these casualties occurred. We have found out that this was not a bacterial disease or a virus. The samples of food, water, and all the daily needs are being collected. We have not found out that this is not a disease, it has been cleared....it is poison or something,"

"The department is working well. I have told you earlier that the entire police administration, civil administration and medical team are present here. I think they have seen some small clues somewhere. But it will not be right to speak in front of you. This is part of the investigation. When this investigation is done properly, then you will get to know," he further added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to investigate the causes of unexplained deaths in three incidents reported over the past six weeks.

The Indian Army has been deployed to the area to provide essential supplies, including food, water, and shelter, to the residents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)