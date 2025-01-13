Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked a retired government employee for allegedly amassing huge assets indulging in corrupt practices, the anti-graft body said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Riyaz Ahmad Parray, a retired Superintending Engineer PWD (R&B), and a resident of Hygam Baramulla.

According to an ACB spokesperson, a probe into his assets revealed that Parray acquired movable and immovable properties in Hygam, Srinagar, Jammu, and Delhi while he was in service. He was also revealed to have made huge investments or expenses disproportionate to his legitimate income.

"It was found during probe that the accused public servant has intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office and the expenditures incurred and the value of assets acquired/raised by the accused during service period have been found prima facie disproportionate to his known sources of income," the spokesperson said.

During the course of the investigation, ACB raided several places in the Union Territory and Delhi and seized various incriminating property-related documents, he said.

Among the properties Parray amassed were two flats in Delhi, houses in Jammu, Sopore, and Srinagar, a shopping complex in Sopore, over 20 kanals of land in Baramulla, and four vehicles, he said.

He was also found to have five fixed deposits containing Rs 88 lakh, policies amounting to Rs 35 lakh, and health insurance of Rs 10 lakh, the spokesperson said.

