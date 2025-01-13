New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday attended the 'Pongal' celebrations at the residence of BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in the national capital here.

Speaking to mediapersons on this occasion, Nadda extended his greetings to the people of the country.

Also Read | Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: ‘Bypoll is Crucial, We Must Win’, Says Akhilesh Yadav to Samajwadi Party Leaders.

"Makar Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated in all corners of the country. It is a time of joy for all of us. My greetings to the people of the country. I pray that the country remains happy and everyone contributes to the PM's dream of Viksit Bharat," Nadda said.

Reddy said that the Pongal festival is celebrated in around 20 states under different names

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Joins Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal Celebrations, Extends Warm Wishes to the Nation (See Pics and Video).

"The Pongal festival has started. It is a three-day festival... It is celebrated in around 20 states under different names... The Pongal festival is an opportunity for one to visit their village or their birthplace," Reddy told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended Pongal celebrations separately at the residence of Union Minister Reddy.

"Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural program. People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead," he added.

Actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L Murugan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the celebrations.

Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan are among the harvest festivals celebrated in diverse forms across the various regions of India and showcase a harmonious relationship with nature.

Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of folk melodies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)