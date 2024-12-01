Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers on Sunday.

After offering prayers, Union Minister JP Nadda shared that he prayed for the country's progress.

"Today, I had the privilege of visiting Mahakaleshwar with everyone. Coming here gives me renewed vigour, energy, and strength to work for the welfare of society. We prayed for everyone's happiness and for the country's progress," Nadda told reporters.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters that he sought divine blessings for the progress of the party.

"Today, BJP National President JP Nadda offered prayers at Baba Mahakal Temple. I welcome him to Ujjain. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the progress of our party under his leadership and for his blessings in governance," Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, to mark World AIDS Day, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the World AIDS Day 2024 commemoration at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Auditorium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Minister highlighted India's sustained efforts in maintaining a low HIV epidemic level over the years, with new infections in 2023 almost 44% lower than in 2010 and AIDS-related deaths reduced by 79%.

This year's theme, "Take the Rights Path," underscores the importance of ensuring equal rights, dignity, and access to healthcare for all, especially for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Reflecting on this, Nadda emphasised the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of people with HIV/AIDS through legal protections, healthcare access, and societal reforms. "World AIDS Day is a moment to reiterate that we are united in the fight against AIDS and to remember and honour those who have battled this disease and lost loved ones," he said.

Nadda also highlighted the ongoing Phase V of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme and the consistent efforts of NACO and State AIDS Control Societies in maintaining low epidemic levels. He reiterated that new HIV infections in 2023 were 44% lower than in 2010, while AIDS-related deaths had fallen by 79%.

The Minister outlined three key directives in the fight against AIDS. First, he stressed the importance of caution in preventing HIV/AIDS infections, noting that the virus can be transmitted through various means beyond sexual contact. Second, he advocated a healthy lifestyle, encompassing proper nutrition, exercise, and sleep, to prevent illnesses. Third, he urged increased awareness and efforts to combat stereotypes through village meetings, school programmes, and educational campaigns. He called on authorities to evaluate the effectiveness of AIDS control initiatives and address any shortcomings. (ANI)

