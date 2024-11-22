New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who recently joined the BJP, met Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday and discussed the preparations regarding Delhi assembly polls expected early next year.

Delhi BJP Chief Virender Sachdeva was also present during the meeting.

Gahlot described it as "courtesy meeting".

"During the discussion, guidance was received on various issues related to the organization and public service," Kaikash Gahlot said in a post in hindi on X.

"It was also discussed during the meeting that a BJP government should be formed in Delhi so that the national capital gets world class development and people get very good public services," he said.

Gahlot later told ANI that they discussed the upcoming Delhi sssembly elections and ways to strengthen the BJP in the national capital.

On AAP releasing the first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi elections, he said that names of six of the eleven candidates are not from the AAP cadre.

"This is a sign of a lack of leadership in the AAP," he said.

Kailash Gahlot resigned as Delhi Transport Minister and also from AAP on November 17 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) next day.

After leaving the party, Gahlot said that he reached the decision to quit AAP over a prolonged period of time.

"It doesn't happen overnight, it happens over a prolonged period. It takes time to understand a few things. I am repeating this again and again that we are connected to some values and principles. If we see some dilution in the same, I think I mustered the courage to quit. Several others like me are unable to muster courage. I think they will continue," Gahlot told ANI.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the last assembly polls. (ANI)

