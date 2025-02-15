Mandya (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Two women drowned in the Kaveri River at Muthathi town in Mandya district, Karnataka, while visiting a temple to perform prayers, Halaguru police officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, Shobha (23) and Nadiya (19) had come to the Muthathi temple with their families to perform pooja. While bathing in the Kaveri River, both women drowned and were later found dead by the authorities.

The Halaguru police station has registered a case regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old man, Rangegowda, died after a bike and a car collided near the Bengaluru-Jalasur state highway. He was riding the bike at the time of the collision, according to the police.

The Pete police station has registered a case regarding the accident.

Earlier on Thursday, at least five people were injured after a state transport bus collided with a tree in the Krishnarajpete rural police station area of Mandya district.

The bus was returning from Alenahalli to Krishnarajpete when the accident occurred.

Police officials confirmed that the injured were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"Five were injured after the state transport bus collided with a tree under the Krishnarajpete rural police station area. All the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment," said the Superintendent of Police of Mandya. (ANI)

