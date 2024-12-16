Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Monday said the government plans to build cancer hospitals in five locations across the state, to reduce the need for patients to travel to Bengaluru for treatment.

Replying to a question from MLC M Nagaraj in the Legislative Council, the State Medical Education Minister said, priority is being given to the establishment of these hospitals, ensuring they are "equipped with all necessary facilities".

"While I was Minister in the previous government, I established a cancer centre in Kalaburagi, and I have now sanctioned 250 beds for it. The government has already taken steps to set up well-equipped cancer hospitals in Karwar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Tumakuru," Patil said.

"If a suitable site is found, the government is seriously considering building a well-equipped cancer hospital in Belagavi," the Minister said.

Further, he added, "Earlier, the government was considering opening a cancer hospital at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), but due to a shortage of land, the plan is pending.

Noting that the government provides free treatment at cancer hospitals for those with Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, Patil said, "We charge a 30 per cent fee to Above Poverty Line (APL) cardholders. We are ensuring quality treatment and basic facilities in district and taluk hospitals."

