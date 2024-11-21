Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking to ANI on Wednesday, stated that the government would reissue Below Powerty Line (BPL) cards to eligible families if they had been cancelled in error.

The Deputy Chief Minister reassured the public that there was no cause for concern.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025: Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 To Commence From February 15, Check Full Schedule Here.

"The Centre has established certain parameters for BPL families, and our government is acting accordingly. If BPL cards of some eligible families have been mistakenly cancelled, new cards will be issued. There are discrepancies in some areas, and we will address them. A review is underway to remove ineligible beneficiaries," he said.

When asked why no physical verification was conducted during the cancellation process, as is done while issuing new cards, Shivakumar responded that corrective measures would be implemented to rectify the errors.

Also Read | 'The Sabarmati Report': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Watch Vikrant Massey-Starrer Movie Based on Godhra Riots on November 21 at Theatre.

"The Chief Minister has instructed the concerned minister. We are sending the list of cancelled BPL cards to each MLA, who will assess the situation. The Guarantee Implementation Committee will be tasked with visiting households and resolving any errors in the cancellation of BPL cards," he added.

Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to Delhi, Shivakumar clarified that it was related to the launch of Nandini milk in the capital and had no political implications.

"The Chief Minister is travelling to Delhi for the launch of Nandini milk in the capital. I was also scheduled to join but will instead visit Murdeshwar for the Fishermen's Day celebration. Expanding the Nandini brand will benefit farmers. The visit is purely developmental and not political," he said.

On the issue of the Naxal leader's encounter, Shivakumar noted that the Home Minister would comment on the Left parties' protests against the encounter of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)