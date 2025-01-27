Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Mangaluru City Police have apprehended four individuals in connection with a daring daylight robbery at the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha (N) in Talapady on January 17th.

According to the police, a group of four armed and masked individuals stormed the bank, terrorizing staff and making off with a substantial amount of cash and gold jewelry. Initial investigations revealed alarming security lapses at the bank, including non-functional CCTV cameras and an unsecured master locker, which may have aided the robbers.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal, Credits People for Implementation (Watch Video).

The police had launched the investigation, analyzing all available evidence and deploying multiple teams to track down the culprits. The arrested are identified as Kannan Mani, 36, who was apprehended on January 20th in Tiruvannamalai, and Murugandi Thevar, 36, and Yosuva Rajendran, 35, who were arrested on the same day in Amba Samadrumam. M Shanmugasundaram, 65, was arrested on January 23rd in Amba Samadrumam.

The arrests led to the recovery of a significant portion of the stolen property, including 18.314 kg of gold, Rs. 83,80,500 in cash, two pistols, three live rounds, two machetes, a car, and a fake number plate.

Also Read | Kerala Horror: Elderly Woman, Son Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Palakkad After Past Animosity, Accused on the Run.

The swift and successful resolution of the case is a testament to the Mangaluru City Police's commitment to justice and public safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)