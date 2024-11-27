Kaziranga (Assam), Nov 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the tender for the much-talked about 38-km elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park is likely to be issued within next 4-5 months.

Addressing a joint press conference with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the occasion of 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) here, Sarma said the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has nearly completed all the preliminary work for the project.

"I think in the next 4-5 months, the tender will be issued. Alignment has been sanctioned and I think it will now go to (Union) cabinet for final approval," the CM said.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in November 2022 had approved a four-lane 38-km long elevated corridor on the NH-715 in Kaziranga National Park for Rs 6,000 crore.

"Elevated corridor in Kaziranga is a very important project. During floods, animals migrate from one side of the forest to another and in the process a lot of lives are lost," Sarma said.

The proposed elevated road, which will include tunnels in certain areas, is considered crucial to ensure a safe passage for wild animals crossing from Kaziranga National Park to Karbi Anglong district across NH-715, especially during the monsoon when the forest is inundated by Brahmaputra floodwaters.

The project has garnered significant attention over the years, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raising the issue with the Centre shortly after assuming office in 2021.

Every year, numerous animals are killed by speeding vehicles while attempting to cross the highway, highlighting the urgent need for a safer passage.

Talking about rhino poaching in Kaziranga, the CM said, "Rhino horn smuggling has almost stopped. Before 2014, we faced numerous rhino poaching incidents. However, we have reduced it to zero or sometimes just one. People have been martyred while trying to conserve wildlife in Assam. It is never seen anywhere in India."

