Imphal, Dec 14 (PTI) A militant of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession in Imphal West district, police said on Saturday.

The KCP (PWG) militant was arrested on Friday from the Bamdiar area of Imphal West district, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Remain in Poor Quality in National Capital.

The police said one SLR rifle, two .303 rifles and ammunition were seized from his possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)