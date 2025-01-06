Mallapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): Kerala's Nilambur MLA PV Anvar has been sent to Tavanoor jail by a court in connection with a forest office vandalism case.

MLA Anvar was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalizing the Nilambur Divisional Forest Office during a protest against the death of a tribal man who was attacked by an elephant in the Karulai forest. The Nilambur magistrate has sent Anvar to 14 days of judicial custody.

Anwar was taken into custody after he and his supporters staged a protest march to the Nilambur Divisional Forest Office, where they allegedly damaged public property.

Police officials have registered a case against the MLA PV Anvar and 11 others under the non-bailable section for destruction of public property, obstructing police in executing their duties.

Police had earlier attempted to arrest Anvar, and his supporters had gathered outside his residence, blocking the entrance. The situation led to a heavy police presence in front of the MLA's house.

A large number of police officials were deployed in front of Anvar's house after the Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker granted permission.

Police arrested Anvar in the presence of a large crowd, with his supporters raising slogans in his favour following his detention.

Anvar, who was once an ally of the Left Democratic Front, has been critical of the Kerala government, particularly Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In September 2024, he accused the chief minister's aides of phone tapping and misappropriation of seized gold.

In September 2024, independent legislator PV Anvar accused the chief minister's political secretary, P Sasi, and ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar of indulging in phone tapping of ministers and journalists. Additionally, Anvar has accused MR Ajithkumar and IPS officer Sujith Das S of misappropriation of seized gold. (ANI)

