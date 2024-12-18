New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday highlighted efforts made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to promote regional languages. He cited significant steps taken through the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Official Language Bill introduced in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking to ANI, G Kishan Reddy said, "After coming to power, PM Narendra Modi made efforts to bring flexibility to the three-language policy through the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In 1967, the Sindhi language was added to the eighth schedule. In 1992, the BJP made efforts to make Konkani, Meitei, and Nepali official languages."

Also Read | Auto Drivers Protest in Telangana: BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Demands INR 12,000 Monthly Support, Criticises Musi River Beautification Plan.

"In 2003, efforts were made to include Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, and Santhali in the eighth schedule. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are continuing efforts to include regional languages. An Official Language Bill was presented in the J&K Assembly after the abrogation of Article 370. According to it, Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi, and English can now be used for official purposes," Reddy added.

Meanwhile, on December 17, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, addressed a question about including the Ho language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He stated that while there are demands for the inclusion of several languages, no timeline has been set.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar, NCP-SP Chief, Meets PM Narendra Modi Along With 2 Farmers From Maharashtra (Watch Video).

The question was raised by JMM MP Joba Majhi, who underlined the need to preserve the Ho language, widely spoken in parts of Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)